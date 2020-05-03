Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / C-130 Super Hercules joins Air Force’s salute to Covid-19 warriors, fly over Delhi

C-130 Super Hercules joins Air Force’s salute to Covid-19 warriors, fly over Delhi

This is the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after PM Modi asked people to clap for them from their balconies and then by turning off lights and lighting candles to honour them.

Updated: May 03, 2020 10:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The C-130 Super Hercules is one of the biggest transport aircraft in the world. (AFP File Photo)

The C-130 Super Hercules aircraft flew over national capital Delhi on Sunday morning as part of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) appreciation to those at the forefront of fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to the IAF’s statement, the fly-past took place around 10:15 am. The other fighter jets, part of the fly-past, also flew over Delhi.

This was the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to clap for them from their balconies and then by turning off lights and lighting candles to honour them.

The military’s plan to honour front-line workers on Sunday was finalised at a meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. The meeting was attended by the national security adviser, the chief of defence staff and the three service chiefs.



As part of the plan, the IAF’s fighter jets and transport planes will carry out fly-pasts across the length and breadth of the country - from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch. The IAF’s fighter jets will carry out fly-pasts over Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow, apart from Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

Military helicopters will shower petals over hospitals dedicated to treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients across 23 locations in the country. These include Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, Jaipur, Dispur, Shillong (subject to confirmation by state administration) Itanagar, Trivandrum and Chennai.

The armed forces will also lay a wreath at the police memorial on behalf of the three service chiefs to show support for Covid-19 warriors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
May 03, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath condemns role of Tablighi Jamaat, says hiding a disease is a crime
May 03, 2020 10:46 IST
‘Umar and some others directly threatened me’: Former Pakistan cricketer
May 03, 2020 10:44 IST
Delhi Police helps woman get food for her 8 cats amid lockdown
May 03, 2020 10:45 IST
Has Jasleen Matharu married Anup Jalota? She clarifies after sindoor photo
May 03, 2020 10:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.