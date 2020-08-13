C’garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs1.46 crore in Mahasamund

Sections
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:25 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times

Vaishnav was allegedly looking for customers to sell the contraband drugs in Mahasamund, when the police arrested him. (HT file photo for representation)

The police have busted an inter-state drug-peddling racket, seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore, recovered an automatic pistol, two magazines from an employee of the Lokayukta office in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, who has been arrested, the officials said on Thursday.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested accused’s possession, they added.

“The arrested accused, identified as Shankar Lal Vaishnav, is a Group-D employee, who was posted at Lokayukta office in Raipur. He was arrested from Ghodari chowk on NH (national highway)-53 on Wednesday evening,” said Prafull Thakur, superintendent of police (SP), Mahasamund.

Vaishnav, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, stays at Kashiram Nagar, Raipur, the police said.



He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Arms Act, 1959, the police said,

Vaishnav was allegedly looking for customers to sell the contraband drugs in Mahasamund, when the police arrested him.

“Vaishnav was found to be carrying 730 grams of brown sugar on him, when he was arrested,” the SP said.

“The brown sugar is suspected to be smuggled from Pakistan via Rajasthan. Another person is likely to be involved in the drug-smuggling racket. Vaishnav, too, has confessed to his Pakistan links,” the SP added.

Chhattisgarh Police authorities, who are interrogating Vaishnav, will hand him over to the state’s Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) for further investigation in the case.

