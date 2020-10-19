Sections
Home / India News / 'CAA delayed due to Covid-19, will be implemented soon': BJP chief JP Nadda

‘CAA delayed due to Covid-19, will be implemented soon’: BJP chief JP Nadda

West Bengal, is among the five states and union territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, expected to go into state legislative assembly elections next year.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has employed “divide and rule policy” and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together. (Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and will be implemented soon, reported news agency PTI.

He was addressing a meeting with social groups in West Bengal’s Siliguri. The state will go to polls next year along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam.

Here are the key highlights from Nadda’s address:

- The basic policy of BJP and Modi ji is of inclusivity - “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. The policy of the other parties is - divide the society, keep it separate and rule.

- You must have seen the blows the Hindu community received in West Bengal under the Mamata government. Now, when she has realised this, attempts are being made to include every member of the society. These are the people who only do vote bank politics, only do politics to stay in power.



- Every BJP worker is pained by the Debendra Nath Ray incident. He was a social representative. We assure you that we will take all steps to reach the right conclusion.

- I call upon our MPs to make a list of local products of West Bengal, plan a roadmap and scheme for them and we assure you that Modi government will brand it right and bring the right market for the local traders in the state.

- Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, Rs 1 lakh crore has been provided for FPOs and agricultural infrastructure. Cold storages and general storages will be built for our farmers.

- The Mamata government has not allowed the implementation of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal. We assure you that if we come to power in Bengal, we will provide the scheme for all farmers in the state.

- Sadly, Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. Seventy six lakh farmers of Bengal have been denied the benefits.

