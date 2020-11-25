Cabinet approves amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank
Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:32 IST
Union Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank India Ltd (DBIL), a private bank. With this, there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.