Cabinet approves amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank

Union Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank India Ltd (DBIL), a private bank. With this, there will no further restrictions on the...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank India Ltd (DBIL), a private bank. With this, there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.

