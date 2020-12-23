Sections
Cabinet approves revision in DTH guidelines, license to be now issued for 20 yrs: Javadekar

Union information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to approve revision in the guidelines for providing...

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Union information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to approve revision in the guidelines for providing Direct-to-home television (DTH) services in the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Javadekar said that license for DTH would be issued for 20 years and the license fee would be collected on a quarterly basis.

“Cabinet today decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH license to be issued for 20 years, the license fee will be collected quarterly,” the Union minister said.

