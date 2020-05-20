Sections
Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector.

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector (REUTERS)

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“During today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector,” he wrote on Twitter. The decisions, he said, will benefit several citizens.

