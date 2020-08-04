Sections
India News / Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital

Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital

Dharmendra Pradhan is the second minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet to contract coronavirus.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Tims New Delhi

Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital.

 In a tweet he said he underwent a test when he noticed symptoms of Covid-19 and the report came positive following which he has been hospitalized.

He is the second member of the Narendra Modi cabinet after Union home minister Amit Shah to test positive for coronavirus.

Shah tested positive on Sunday following which he was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.



Two other ministers – Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo - have isolated themselves because they had met Shah last week.

