Cache of arms recovered in Kashmir’s Baramulla, 2 JeM terrorists arrested in Kupwara

Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two US-made M16 rifles, in a search operation on the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, Army officials said.

A joint search operation was launched at Dulanja sector in Baramulla’s Uri on Wednesday after information from Jammu and Kashmir police about dumping of arms near the LoC was received.

“A cache of weapons was recovered on Thursday,” Army’s strategic Chinar Corps tweeted.

The cache included two M16 rifles of Pak origin, two pistols of Pak origin, four magazines of M16 Rifle and four pistol magazines. “(The) Joint operation (has been) completed,” the army said.

Besides this, two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were arrested along with weapons and cash in another operation in the neighbouring district of Kupwara, the officials said.

SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar said that they received a specific input about two JeM terrorists who belonged to Sopore area and were likely to visit Kupwara to conduct terrorist activities and recruit youth in their ranks.

The police and the Army’s 47 RR acted on the tip and established checkpoints at different locations in the district. They successfully intercepted a car near FCI Godown at Drugmullah, Kupwara.

“Two terrorists namely Waseem Irshad Gabroo, 23, and Mehraraj Ud Din Wani, 21, were apprehended from the car,” he said.

The forces recovered an AK 47 rifle along with a magazine, two grenades, 30 AK rounds and cash worth Rs seven lakh from the vehicle.

The SSP said that an FIR, under the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at Kupwara police station and an investigation has been set into motion.

For the past few days, security forces have been able to arrest militant sympathisers along with arms and ammunition.

On the intervening night of September 8 and 9, police in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, along with other security agencies, arrested two militant associates of banned organization JeM and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The duo was travelling in a truck from Jammu to Srinagar carrying an AK rifle (short Butt) with two magazines (rounds 59), an M4 Carbine with three Magazines (rounds 90), six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines (rounds 84) in the vehicle.