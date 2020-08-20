Cadre merger: Railways’ technical and non-technical arms lock horns over new recruitment

A war of words has erupted between Indian Railways’ technical and non-technical arms over the proposed recruitment mechanism being drafted following the nod to merge eight major national carrier’s cadres into a single unified service — the Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS).

In a letter, which HT has reviewed, written to railway minister Piyush Goyal last week, officers from Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) suggested that only those from the technical arm should be allowed to supervise railways operations.

“Low-ranking civil services candidates, who will enter after several attempts and at an old age to IRMS” can come through a separate examination, the letter suggested.

“Indian Railways is a technology-driven organisation and the role of technology has only increased and it will continue because of the government’s impetus on modernisation. The nature of railway operations necessitates that it continues to be managed by the highly competent technical supervision for the maintenance of increasingly complex systems ... Alternatively, UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) may conduct a separate examination for IRMS, on the lines of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) examination, where candidates can be tested for their core competence ... a separate examination would ensure that only those candidates enter service, who have consciously opted for the IRMS. This will bring in willing officers rather than low-ranking civil service candidates, who will enter after several attempts and at an old age to IRMS,” the letter said while taking a dig at the railways’ non-technical arms.

Responding to the content of the letter, the Indian Railways’ civil service cadre, Indian Railways Traffic Services (IRTS), tweeted: “We deplore uncivil remark of Railway Engineering Services Associations in the letter reported in media. Best and brightest are recruited through the prestigious CSE (civil services examination). Officers have routinely quit railway engineering services to join IRTS even at a loss of two-three of seniority. We are all for reforms.”

Earlier, HT had reported on August 6 that the Union Ministry of Railways is considering a uniform promotion for all services until Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) based on best performing service in the grade for Senior Administrative Grade (SAG)/ HAG and future recruitment of IRMS through a CSE, while technical specialists via RDSO (Research Designs & Standards Organisation – the national transporter’s R&D wing).

Minister Goyal and railway board chairman VK Yadav in early August had held a meeting with railway unions and representatives from some of the railway services.

In the meeting, representatives of several services had raised concerns over the employees’ career progression and promotions.

According to officials present in the meeting, Yadav had communicated that seniority would not be that significant for deciding key positions and some elements of merit would also be introduced. “Career growth will be linked with the organisation’s growth,“ he had told the officials.

He had also stated that there would no change in organisational structure, work culture, and work profile for the senior railway management.

At present, three of the existing railway services are recruited through the CSE, while the rest five are technical services, where the hiring is held through an engineering services examination (ESE).

The railways has also hired McKinsey, a multi-national consultancy firm, to finalise the modalities of the cadre merger. The modalities and unification of the services will be worked out by the ministry in consultation with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) that was slated to be completed within a year.

The proposed organisational reforms approved by the Union Cabinet last year were aimed at a restructuring of the mammoth organisation that employs around 1.3 million people.

The rail operations carried 2.3 million passengers daily before the nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

The government had said the restructuring move was aimed at ending a legacy marked by inefficiency in work, infighting over control of assets and resources, and inordinate delays in decision-making.