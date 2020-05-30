Sections
Home / India News / CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Senior police official said assistant platoon commander Ghanshyam Kumeti has been arrested and is being questioned.

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:35 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The primary investigation suggests that assistant platoon commander opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, police said. (AP File Photo/Representative Image)

An assistant platoon commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them and injuring another, police said on Saturday.

Mohit Garg, Narayanpur’s superintendent of police, said the incident took place on Friday night in CAF’s 9th battalion’s camp at Aamdai Ghati under Chhotedongar police station, around 350km from the state capital of Raipur.

The senior police official said assistant platoon commander Ghanshyam Kumeti has been arrested and is being questioned.

“The primary investigation suggests that assistant platoon commander Ghanshyam Kumeti opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two personnel and injuring another over some dispute,” Garg said.



“Platoon commander Bindeshwar Sahani and head constable Rameshwar Sahu died while platoon commander Lachhuram Premi sustained injuries,” he said.

Premi, who sustained two bullet injuries, is stable and has been shifted to Raipur, the SP said.

Garg added that the reason behind the firing is not known yet.

