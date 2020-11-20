Sections
CAG to be external auditor of IPU, Geneva for 3 years

Comptroller and Auditor General of India has been elected as the external auditor of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva for a three-year term. Girish Chandra Murmu, the 14th...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:08 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Comptroller and Auditor General of India has been elected as the external auditor of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva for a three-year term. Girish Chandra Murmu, the 14th Comptroller and Auditor General of India will assume the charge from Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland.

