CAG to be external auditor of IPU, Geneva for 3 years

Former J&K Governor GC Murmu is the 14th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He will take charge as IPU’s external audi

Comptroller and Auditor General of India has been elected as the external auditor of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva for a three-year term. Girish Chandra Murmu, the 14th Comptroller and Auditor General of India will assume the charge from Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland.