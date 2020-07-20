Camel beaten to death for damaging Rajasthan farm

By the time help reached the spot, the camel had lost lot of blood due to bleeding in one leg and it succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night. (AP/ Representative image)

A four-year-old female camel was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Churu district late Saturday night by three to four people for damaging a farm in the afternoon the same day, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident was reported from Sajansar village in Churu district. Two accused have been arrested. “As soon as we came to know about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and later with the help of villagers, the camel was taken to a cowshed where a team of veteran doctors was called for treatment,” said Mahendra Dutt Sharma, SHO of Sardarshahar police station.

The police official quoted above said by the time help reached the spot, the camel had lost lot of blood due to bleeding in one leg and it succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night.

“To find out exact cause of death, a medical board has been formed,” he said.