Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Can’t be tolerated’: BJP condemns burning of PM’s effigies on Dussehra

‘Can’t be tolerated’: BJP condemns burning of PM’s effigies on Dussehra

Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bathinda

An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani is set on fire during a protest by farmers on the occasion of Dussehra, near Hanuman Chowk in Bathinda, Punjab on Sunday October 25, 2020. (Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday condemned the burning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigies on the occasion of Dussehra in Punjab.

Chugh described it as “unfortunate” and said such incidents have hurt sentiments of millions of people in the country.

He alleged that effigies of the PM were set on fire at the behest of the Congress-led government in the state and said it showed how the ruling party could “stoop to such a level” just for the sake of “petty politics”.

“It cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Chugh claimed that the Amarinder Singh-led dispensation in the state was trying to create tension through such acts in order to “please” Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Chugh sought action against those behind the burning of effigies. Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

On the run for 2 years, murder accused arrested in Chandigarh
Oct 26, 2020 23:48 IST
‘Cannot stand it’: CJI laments standard of TV news debates
Oct 26, 2020 23:47 IST
Two kill Mumbai restaurant owner for refusing to serve them food on credit
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
Two held with drugs, weapons in Mohali housing society
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.