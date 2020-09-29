Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Can’t defer exams, says UPSC

Can’t defer exams, says UPSC

The Commission was responding to a plea by 20 civil services aspirants who want Exams to be postponed because of the Covid-19

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:43 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The UPSC came out with a revised examination schedule on June 5, fixing the date for the preliminary examination on October 4.

With just days remaining for the October 4 Civil Services Preliminary Examination to be taken by nearly 600,000 candidates across India, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the Supreme Court on Monday that delaying the test further was “impossible”.

The Commission, the top government recruitment body, was responding to a plea by 20 civil services aspirants who want a postponement of the examination because of the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in some states.

“I have gone through the petition filed before the Court and I find that it is completely impossible to consider shifting the examination,” UPSC counsel Naresh Kaushik told a three-judge bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar. “The examination was to be conducted on May 31, but could not be conducted due to the pandemic. Any further deferment will scuttle the appointment process.”

The UPSC came out with a revised examination schedule on June 5, fixing the date for the preliminary examination on October 4. “Four months time was given to all states to prepare for the offline examination to be conducted across many cities. By now, all machinery has been put in place,” Kaushik said.



The bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said, “You file an affidavit putting out all logistical arrangements that have been made. We will hear the matter on Wednesday.”

The 20 petitioners before the Court belonged to different parts of the country and claim that participating in an examination in the prevailing circumstances poses a risk to their safety and health. Their petition stated that unlike engineering or medical entrance examination where non-conduct of examination will disturb the entire academic year’s curriculum, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination was simply a recruitment test.

The petitioners claimed that in some states, active Covid-19 cases were large and in some states, cases were few. Holding an exam in such a scenario would be discriminatory against students facing curbs.

Along with the petitioners, an application was moved by the father of a serving assistant commandant with one of the central paramilitary forces who is performing duty at a Covid-19 quarantine centre while at the same time preparing for the exam.

The application urged the court to defer the exam as the petitioner’s son was faced with “a peculiar position of difficulty” owing to his special and increased workload because of the pandemic. “It is purely a recruitment examination and weighing the pros and cons of conducting the exam in the backdrop of the pandemic situation...appears that such a massive movement in these times is beyond all logic and respect for human lives,” it stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

43 volunteers selected for Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in Mumbai
Sep 29, 2020 01:20 IST
Maharashtra sees less than 12,000 Covid-19 cases in a day, a first for this month
Sep 29, 2020 01:13 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Probing all angles, says CBI
Sep 29, 2020 01:12 IST
Group home for mentally ill in Chandigarh: ‘With just 8 rooms, Cheshire Home can’t meet city’s needs’
Sep 29, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.