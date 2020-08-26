‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre is taking policy decisions unilaterally and thrusting those on the states without consultation. (PTI PHOTO.)

India seems to be moving towards a one nation-one political party system, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee quipped on Wednesday afternoon, minutes after conducting a virtual meeting of chief ministers from seven non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

“Let us forget which party is ruling a particular state. To save democracy, we have to unite,” Banerjee said without naming the BJP, her main threat in poll-bound Bengal. She alleged that the Centre is taking policy decisions unilaterally and thrusting those on the states without consultation.

“All the chief ministers complained that they are facing intimidation. Central (probe) agencies are being used. The states are being financially deprived,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat after the meeting.

Banerjee and Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi jointly convened the meeting which went on for two hours. Significantly, Gandhi asked Banerjee to conduct it.

Though the demand for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was the primary cause, the meeting’s agenda went far beyond.

Gandhi, who opened the discussion, said the states were facing a lot of problems because of the policies of the Centre. She referred to the rise in fuel prices, arrears in the states’ share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), disinvestment in public sector enterprises, privatisation of airports and several other issues.

Besides Banerjee, others who took part in the meeting were Uddhav Thackeray from Maharashtra, Amarinder Singh from Punjab, Hemant Soren from Jharkhand, Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh, V Narayanasamy from Puducherry and Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan could not attend.

This was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started that chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states spoke out against Central policies from a common platform.

Asked by the media whether the meeting was a precursor to a united movement for bargaining with the Centre, Banerjee said, “Words such as blackmailing or bargaining do not apply here. We are talking about the problems of the common man. It’s been a long time since we got our share of the GST that is collected from the state. We are not getting financial aid for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The Centre is disinvesting shares in public sector units at random but we are not supposed to talk about the interests of the people. The role of the states and the Centre in our federal structure has been clearly defined by the Constitution. Under the current circumstances, a conflict between the Centre and the states is inevitable. That will be harmful. We don’t want it. Only strong states can make a strong Centre. Let us work for a united India,” said Banerjee.

During the meeting, Soren said, “These days the opposition appears to have become weak. We have to take a stand.”

In her reply, Banerjee said, “Yes, we must raise our voice. Otherwise other political parties will not exist.” Reacting to this, Sonia Gandhi said, “I agree.”

The BJP Bengal unit said Wednesday’s exercise was an attempt by the Congress to find a proxy fighter. “The Congress is in the doldrums and Sonia Gandhi needs people to fight her war. Banerjee stepped in because she is afraid of losing the 2021 assembly polls. It is because of the election that she is showing concern for the students,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Political columnist Suvashis Maitra said, “The Congress is now in a position where Sonia Gandhi will need people like Banerjee who were once faces of the party but left because they were disgruntled.”