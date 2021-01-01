‘Not an astrologer’: Tomar on January 4 meeting, farmers to intensify protest if demands not met

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said while he hopes for a positive meeting with the leaders of the protesting farmers’ unions, he can’t say whether the seventh round of talks between the Centre and the farmers will be final. “I cannot say for sure now. I am not an astrologer. I am hopeful that whatever decision would be arrived at (in the meeting) will be in the interest of the country and of the farmers,” the minister told news agency PTI.

After five failed attempts to break the ice between the Centre and farmers over the recently passed farm laws, the sixth meeting held on December 30 yielded some positive results as the Centre conceded to farmers’ demands regarding electricity and stubble burning. Farmers have demanded a legal guarantee of the minimum support price system, which the Centre has not agreed to. More discussion will take place on January 4 though there are slim chances that the situation will be solved as farmers are pursuing their demand of repealing the laws which the Centre is unlike to do.

The farmers, meanwhile, have decided to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met on January 4. Saying that only five per cent of their demands have so far been discussed, farmer leaders on Friday said they will announce dates for shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana.

Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also move towards the national capital, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said. Another leader Yudhveer Singh said that a tractor march will be held on January 6 if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks.