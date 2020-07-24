‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session

CM Ashok Gehlot said he wanted the assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues - including coronavirus and the political situation.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused state governor Kalraj Mishra of dithering on calling the assembly session despite repeated requests to do the same. In a thinly veiled warning, he said his government would not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

The Supreme Court has reiterated that the governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, unless he acts in his own discretion under the exceptions provided for in the constitution.

The CM’s announcement came shortly after the Rajasthan high court ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs.

“We cannot understand the pressure under which the governor is not calling the session... If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won’t be responsible,” said the CM.

Gehlot said he wanted the assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues - including coronavirus and the political situation. Expecting the orders to be issued last night itself, the CM said it hasn’t happened till now.

If the orders aren’t issued, Gehlot said, then all MLAs will be meeting governor Mishra at the Raj Bhawan, requesting him to make the decision.

“We want the assembly session from Monday, and there things will be clear,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said: “Why is Gehlot so desperate for a session? His comment that people of Rajasthan will picket Raj Bhawan is sad. He should have patience and maintain the dignity of language. Looks like Gehlot is looking for a way to send out his opponents out of the party and Assembly.”

Reiterating his charge that “our colleagues (rebel MLAs) are held hostage” under BJP-ruled government in Haryana, the CM said they have been calling asking to be rescued.

“This entire game is of BJP and its leaders’ conspiracy. Like they did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, they want to do the same in Rajasthan but all MLAs and public are with us,” said Gehlot.

The number of lawmakers present at the two Congress legislature party meetings indicated that the Gehlot government would be able to stay in power even if with a wafer-thin majority. At the third meeting held this week, Gehlot urged the legislators to stand firm like a rock as the country is watching them.

The Rajasthan CM hasn’t put a number of lawmakers on his side yet. “You’ll get to know the exact number when we win the floor test by a thumping majority. This time, every MLA will hear the voice of his conscience and vote,” Gehlot told HT on Monday.