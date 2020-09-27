Sections
Can you reach Bengaluru airport from city in 10 mins? Virgin Hyperloop to study feasibility

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport which is an international airport serving Bengaluru. (File photo)

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from the Kempegowda International Airport to the city.

The move is aimed at finding ways to tackle congestion and supporting economic growth in Bengaluru, officials said. The MoU agrees on the pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each, an official release stated.

The MoU, exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and TM Vijay Bhaskar, chief secretary of Karnataka government and chairman of the board of directors at BIAL.

“We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru,” Sultan Bin Sulayem said.



“Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are a crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain,” he added.

BIAL CMD Hari Marar said the hyperloop mode of transportation promises “enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions.”

Preliminary analysis shows that with speeds of up to 1,080kmph, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, the release stated.

The state’s chief secretary said that the Karnataka government has implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the state. “The commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from BLR Airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people,” Bhaskar said.

In addition to the road network, the airport will also be connected with the suburban railway soon and will have Metro connectivity in four years.

The release said travellers could streamline their multi-modal trip with a seamless check-in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

