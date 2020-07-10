Sections
Home / India News / Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India

Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India

The details emerged as two men — Bhagat Singh Brar and his business partner Parvkar Singh Dulai — challenged being blocked from travelling by air

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:04 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Hindustan Times Toronto

A case relating to two Canadian Sikhs being placed on a no-fly list in the country has now been linked to an alleged Pakistan-based plot to use pro-Khalistan elements to conduct terrorist acts in India, according to a new report.

The details emerged as two men — Bhagat Singh Brar and his business partner Parvkar Singh Dulai — challenged being blocked from travelling by air. According to the report from Stewart Bell in the Canadian outlet Global News, Brar was “promoting extremism, including the radicalisation of youth, with the aim of achieving Khalistan independence; and attack planning and facilitation, including weapons procurement, to conduct attacks in India,” as per supporting case documents filed by Canadian security agencies, including Public Safety Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the country’s spy agency.

Dulai was described as a “facilitator of terrorist-related activities and has shown an ongoing pattern of involvement within the Khalistani extremist milieu”.

The report said that Brar visited Pakistan in 2015 and collaborated with one Gurjeet Singh Cheema to plan an attack in India. These documents alleged that Brar collected donations for gurdwaras and “is suspected to have been diverting major part of the funds for anti-India activities”. He was also linked to Pakistan’s intelligence service, ISI. Dulai has been described as a very vocal supporter of Khalistan.



Brar again visited Pakistan in 2018 to meet his father who happens to be Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and founder of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation.

To be clear, none of these allegations have been proven in any court nor have either Brar or Dulai been charged with terrorism. Both have also denied the allegations contained in the Canadian security documents in filings made by their lawyers in this case.

Shuvaloy Majumdar, a senior fellow with the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said that Bell’s explosive article exposed the “depth” of how Pakistan’s intelligence operations position themselves as community brokers. “This is a national security story impacting not one but two democracies, and has to be taken seriously as any other state sponsorship of terrorism.”

Officials at India’s high commission in Ottawa refused to comment on these revelations. However, Indian officials said New Delhi believes this instance buttresses their belief that Pakistan is intricately involved in pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, including attempted terror attacks in India.

Blurb:

Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai are in the no-fly list Canada for facilitating terror; the former is the son of Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

170 schools in Gadchiroli, 20 in Chandrapur finally reopen for senior secondary students
Jul 10, 2020 00:33 IST
Name patients for others’ safety, PIL urges HC
Jul 10, 2020 00:32 IST
Cases of lockdown violations drop; Maharashtra Police claims citizens more cooperative
Jul 10, 2020 00:31 IST
Spread awareness about field hospitals: CM to BMC
Jul 10, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.