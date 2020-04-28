Cancer patient dies during ambulance journey from Chennai to Tripura amidst lockdown

The man passed away within a few hours of starting the journey to home. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

Amidst lockdown, a 72-year-old Tripura man died while returning home from Chennai, where he was being treated for cancer.

Victim Mukul Chandra Dhar was a resident of Kamalpur in Dhalai District of the state, about 80 kilometres from Agartala.

He, along with his son Subrata Dhar and one of his relatives, went to Chennai on February 17 this year for treatment at a private hospital.

As the lockdown was extended after April 14, they decided to return to Tripura and booked an ambulance for the travel home. On April 25, when they were crossing over to Andhra Pradesh, Mukul Dhar died, said a government official, who was not willing to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Distance between Chennai and Agartala is about 3,000 kilometres.

Subrata returned home with his father’s body on the night of April 27, where his last rites were performed.

“We have asked the two of them, who went to Chennai, to remain in home quarantine for 14 days,” said Kamalpur sub-divisional magistrate Sushanta Sarkar.

The Tripura government has decided to bring back people of the state, stranded in different parts of the country. As of now, 167 persons have returned back.

A few days ago, a couple, too, journeyed over 3,000 kilometres from Chennai to their hometown at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 kilometres from Agartala.

Currently, Tripura has no coronavirus patient.