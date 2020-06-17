Cancer survivor moves HC after Customs withholds feeding tubes imported from US

The petitioner has cited that he has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days. (HT file photo)

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Customs commissioner, Mumbai, after a cancer survivor filed a petition complaining that the Customs authorities have withheld four boxes of his feeding tubes recently imported from the United States of America (USA).

The Mumbaikar has stated in his petition that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through a feeding tube.

He is compelled to import the feeding tubes from the USA since they are not available in the country.

He informed the court that he had placed a fresh order for four boxes of feeding tubes from the USA, but the assistant commissioner of customs, whose office is located at Air Cargo Complex at Sahar in Andheri, has withheld the consignment “on grounds that are unclear to the petitioner”.

The petitioner has cited that he has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days.

The two-member division bench, comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and NR Borkar, has issued notice to the Customs authorities, including the commissioner, Mumbai, asking them to remain present in the court on Thursday either in person or through their lawyer and explain “the difficulty in releasing the consignment containing feeding tubes”.