Sections
Home / India News / Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Cong sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by terrorists

Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Cong sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by terrorists

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jammu

The mother of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita mourns near his mortal remains, at their residence in Jammu on June 9, 2020. Pandita was shot dead Monday evening by terrorists in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistani terrorists killed an elected sarpanch out of frustration. We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists,” said Arun Dev Singh, President BJYM Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag. Pandita later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.



“Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Video shows man with Trump banner on background mocking George Floyd’s death
Jun 10, 2020 08:27 IST
Covid-19 impact: Maruti cut production by almost 98 percent in May
Jun 10, 2020 08:27 IST
Commonwealth gold-medalist Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF
Jun 10, 2020 08:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh government to run liquor shops amid row with contractors
Jun 10, 2020 08:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.