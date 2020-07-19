Capital has turned a corner: CM Kejriwal

The Capital has turned a crucial corner in its fight against Covid-19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, crediting a five-point “Delhi Model” – increased testing, home isolation of mild cases, availability of hospital beds, transparency of data, and plasma therapy – for nearly halving the number of daily new cases in a month.

New cases in the national capital have fallen from an average of 2,184 per day a month ago to 1,475 in the past seven days, making the city the only region in the country with a major outbreak to record a sustained reduction in epidemic growth.

“After about a month, we are seeing the curve go down. The difficult times we saw in June, we have overcome that. Studying the entire Covid cycle and reacting to it has paid dividends. But we should be prepared if there is another difficult situation,” the chief minister said in an interview with HT, citing the example of the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918 (when subsequent peaks were worse than the initial one) to urge people not to become complacent.

Focussing on home isolation was particularly crucial, Kejriwal said, adding that a brief dispute with the Union government -- when the latter struck first down the practice, and then made Covid Centre visits mandatory for an initial examination -- could have hampered the fight. “If home isolation was stopped, if the rules were changed, Delhi would have been in a very bad shape today. We would not have been able to control the outbreak,” he said.

According to the CM, the Delhi government held several rounds of discussions and was eventually able to convince the Union government, which holds significant administrative prerogative over the Capital in general and in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic in particular.

Even as the outbreak is diffusing in Delhi, which was one of the first Covid-19 epicentres in the country, at least 10 states are turning into new hot spots. This has led to Assam, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh announcing new lockdowns in some of their regions.

“States must learn from each other. They should keep aside their egos and not jostle for credit. It [lockdown] can only be done if everyone works together,” the CM said. He added that lockdowns cannot eradicate the virus, they can only be used as a temporarily measure to ramp up facilities, and the focus should instead be on mitigating consequences in the way Delhi has done.

Kejriwal identified increased testing as a crucial step other states must replicate in order to control the epidemic. “A lot of states are not testing enough. Everyone should do a lot of tests so that the problem can come out in the open. Let everyone know how much the disease has spread. If you don’t, you will not know where you stand,” he said.

In a pointed message to neighbouring states, Kejriwal said Delhi will not shut its borders the way other NCR cities had done when cases were high in the Capital. “Such restrictions do not work, I feel. We have to improve Covid management but cannot stop the movement of people,” he said, before reiterating: “We will not lock Delhi borders”.

Dr Lalit Kant, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the Delhi government’s test-and-isolate strategy has been on the right track. “Tracking, testing, and isolating people allows early detection of the disease thereby limiting further spread of the infection. Besides, the government should strictly enforce home isolation protocols and violators should be fined as per the law. The recovery rate of Delhi has been one of the best among other states, but these positive indicators should not deter testing which should continue even if the number of fresh cases reduce drastically,” he said.

According to the chief minister, his administration is still concerned by the number of new cases and deaths taking place, and the volume of new cases -- though both have reduced. “The downward trend in cases and deaths may have become but we are still getting 1,600-1,700 cases every day and 25-30 deaths every day that needs to be brought down.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also reiterated a position he has held in the past that the Capital was helped by resources and expertise offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government. “When the virus started, no one had anything. We asked them for testing kits and PPE kits; they immediately sent it to us. In June, they started antigen testing. We demanded oxygen cylinders, they sent us 500 cylinders immediately. So whenever we asked them for help, they have come forward.” he said.

Asked who should get the credit for the Delhi turnaround, he quipped: “All credit theirs (Centre’s); all responsibility ours (Delhi government’s).”