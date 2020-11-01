Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Captured in Waynad, tigress escapes from cage in Kerala’s Neyyar Safari Park

Captured in Waynad, tigress escapes from cage in Kerala’s Neyyar Safari Park

Park officials said the 9-year-old tigress broke the grille using its teeth and although they located the animal later, they were not able to capture it

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hnduistan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The tigress was captured in Wayanad last week and brought to the Neyyar Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram. (HT PHOTO)

A tigress which was trapped in Wayanad last week and brought to Neyyar Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram district for treatment and possible rehabilitation broke out of its cage and escaped Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Park officials said the 9-year-old tigress broke the grille using its teeth. Though forest officials located the animal later, they were not able to capture it. Senior officials are camping in the area to tranquilise the animal.

After caretakers noticed that the big cat was missing, park officials insisted that it cannot escape from the park because it has tall fencing around it. But news of the animal’s escape has already triggered panic. There is a lake beside the park and is thickly populated and local people are worried about their safety if the tigress manages to escape from the Neyyar Safari Park.

The animal was trapped in Wayanad last week after it killed many domestic animals and spread terror among the local population. It was slightly injured and forest officials decided to shift it to Neyyar Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram for treatment. It was brought to the park on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 05:02 IST
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Nov 01, 2020 07:55 IST
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Nov 01, 2020 07:05 IST
From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from Nov 1
Nov 01, 2020 08:13 IST

latest news

Yorkers, googlies showing the way
Nov 01, 2020 09:22 IST
Woman bonds with a newly sheltered pup, video is wholesome beyond belief
Nov 01, 2020 09:17 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Nov 01, 2020 09:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan pays rich tribute to Sean Connery, see here
Nov 01, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.