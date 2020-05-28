Police stop car with explosives, foil attack in J&K’s Pulwama; NIA on spot

A major attack was averted when the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama intercepted a vehicle moving about with explosives in it on Wednesday night. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is at the spot.

The police got tipped off last night about a terrorist moving around with an explosives laden car ready to blast at some location. It then sent out search parties in search of the vehicle.

The suspected vehicle, a Santro car, came and a few rounds were fired. Soon after, the owners of the vehicle abandoned it and escaped.

On inspection, the police found explosives in a drum on the rear seat of the vehicle. It suspected more explosives could possibly be fitted elsewhere in the vehicle. The car was then kept under watch overnight and the people in the nearby houses were evacuated. The bomb disposal squads were called in and the vehicle was exploded in situ by them as moving the vehicle would have involved a serious threat .

The car reportedly had a number plate of a scooter registered somewhere in the Kathua district of Jammu zone.

The incident is a chilling reminder of February 2019 Pulwama attack when a Maruti Eeco smashed into the CRPF convoy by suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, killing 40 troopers.