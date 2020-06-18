Sections
Home / India News / Carcass of an eight-year-old elephant found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range

Carcass of an eight-year-old elephant found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range

Dr. Dushyant Sharma, a senior veterinary doctor at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that viscera of the elephant would be sent to the animal testing laboratory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly soon in a bid to ascertain the exact cause of its death.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST

By Ankur Sharma, Hindustan Times Haldwani

This is the second incident of an elephant’s death near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is separated from the adjoining Ramnagar forest division by the Kosi river, in the last five days. (ANI (Representative Image))

A carcass of an eight-year-old elephant was found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range on Thursday, said forest officials.

Chandrashekhar Joshi, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ramnagar forest division, said “The elephant had injury marks on its legs and trunk. It’s likely to have died due to infighting with a tiger or tigress.”

“A forest patrolling team spotted the carcass of the elephant on Thursday and informed the officials, who immediately rushed to the spot. A team of veterinary doctors conducted its post-mortem, following which the elephant was cremated,” he added.

Dr. Dushyant Sharma, a senior veterinary doctor at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that viscera of the elephant would be sent to the animal testing laboratory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly soon in a bid to ascertain the exact cause of its death.



This is the second incident of an elephant’s death near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is separated from the adjoining Ramnagar forest division by the Kosi river, in the last five days.

On June 14, a carcass of an eight-year-old female elephant was found in the Dhela range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Corbett and its surroundings are the natural habitat of 1,035 elephants, who often come into conflict with the local population, causing loss of lives, crops, and properties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
Chhattisgarh govt considering extending area of proposed Lemru Elephant Reserve
Jun 18, 2020 18:18 IST
Carcass of an eight-year-old elephant found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
Chennai-based fintech startup Paysharp is the next big thing in the B2B payment sector
Jun 18, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.