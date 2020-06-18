Carcass of an eight-year-old elephant found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range

This is the second incident of an elephant’s death near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is separated from the adjoining Ramnagar forest division by the Kosi river, in the last five days. (ANI (Representative Image))

A carcass of an eight-year-old elephant was found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range on Thursday, said forest officials.

Chandrashekhar Joshi, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ramnagar forest division, said “The elephant had injury marks on its legs and trunk. It’s likely to have died due to infighting with a tiger or tigress.”

“A forest patrolling team spotted the carcass of the elephant on Thursday and informed the officials, who immediately rushed to the spot. A team of veterinary doctors conducted its post-mortem, following which the elephant was cremated,” he added.

Dr. Dushyant Sharma, a senior veterinary doctor at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that viscera of the elephant would be sent to the animal testing laboratory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly soon in a bid to ascertain the exact cause of its death.

This is the second incident of an elephant’s death near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is separated from the adjoining Ramnagar forest division by the Kosi river, in the last five days.

On June 14, a carcass of an eight-year-old female elephant was found in the Dhela range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Corbett and its surroundings are the natural habitat of 1,035 elephants, who often come into conflict with the local population, causing loss of lives, crops, and properties.