Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cartoon row: Cong MLA arrested in Bhopal for protest against French President

Cartoon row: Cong MLA arrested in Bhopal for protest against French President

Police said that the protest that was held at Bhopal’s Iqbal Maidan also violated prohibitory orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Congress MLA Arif Masood allegedly did not take permission to stage a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron . (https://twitter.com/arifmasoodbpl/photo)

A Congress MLA from Bhopal and 49 others were arrested on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders by staging a protest on Thursday against French President Emmanuel Macron over the row triggered by cartoons on Prophet Mohammed, police said.

An FIR was registered by Bhopal police under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC against the MLA from Bhopal central constituency Arif Masood and 2,000 people at Talaiya police station on Saturday for staging the protest at Iqbal Maidan against French President without taking any permission from the district administration, said Upendra Jain, additional director general (ADG) of police, Bhopal.

They were released on bail from the police station, according to the police officer.

“They violated prohibitory orders issued by the district collector in view of the coronavirus pandemic, hence the FIR and arrest,” he added.



A heavy police force was deployed at Iqbal Maidan on Sunday as messages were circulated for another protest at the same venue for the evening.

The ADG said the messages were being circulated on social media.

Before his arrest, Masood said, “People who gathered at Iqbal Maidan on Thursday were not invited for the protest. People reached there on their own to register their protest on the France issue.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Nov 02, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, other gorgeous styles
Nov 02, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.