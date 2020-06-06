Case against Vinod Dua for ‘spreading fake news’

New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against journalist Vinod Dua for allegedly making statements incite trouble through his YouTube channel. Police said the first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of Naveen Kumar, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit (BJP) spokesperson.

Kumar said Dua was “continuously spreading and publishing false and ill-motivated news for his ulterior motive.”

Speaking to HT, Kumar said he first filed the complaint against Dua on April 13, after he came across instances of Dua trying to instigate the minority community.

“He is trying to create a narrative that the government is against Muslims and was responsible for the riots in Delhi. He has tried to misuse the media,” he said

Dua said he is yet to receive a copy of the complaint and the police are yet to inform him.

In his written complaint, Kumar alleged, that Dua who runs a show on YouTube channel called the “Vinod Dua show”, in an episode broadcast on March 11 presented news in a false context.

Kumar also alleged that Dua misreported the Delhi riots and stated that the central government did nothing to stop the violence and misquoted BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He claimed that Dua reported that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was solely responsible for the Delhi riots.

The complaint further adds that Dua’s act is not only in violation of strict guidelines of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and press council of India for which his accreditation is liable to be revoked but apart from this his act constitutes several offences punishable under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.