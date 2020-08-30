Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry

Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry

The Centre has credited the effective implementation of its testing, tracking and treating policy for the high recovery of Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health care workers during door-to-door screening drive for Covid-19 at a Mumbai locality on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

India reported around 78,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, as the number of active viral infection cases climbed to 7,65,302 until Saturday night, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

With 65,000 recoveries, 77% people diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered from their viral infection during the same period. So far, 2.7 million Indians have recovered from their viral infection.

Maharashtra is still the epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, as it reported 16,286 new cases on Saturday.

While Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka reported 10,548 and 8,324 new Covid-19 cases, respectively, the data collated by HT showed.



The Centre has credited the effective implementation of its testing, tracking and treating policy for the high recovery of Covid-19 cases.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

India has been focussing on increasing the daily testing of swab samples. Around 1.5 million swab samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

Tracking and timely surveillance of close contacts and effectively treating those with the viral infection through widening medical infrastructure has increased the recovery rate, the ministry said.

The ministry has attributed the low case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.79% until Saturday to the effective and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases.

In a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoMs) on Saturday, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India has been able to keep the CFR much lower than many countries, despite resource constraints.

On average, 3.42% of the patients diagnosed with Covid-19 died across the world.

The CFR in the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico is 12.55% and 10.79%, respectively, he pointed out.

“It was noted that despite the resource constraints and being densely populated, timely lockdown restrictions and rapid augmentation of infrastructure by India have helped to keep the Covid-19 case per million and deaths per million considerably lower, as compared to other countries,” the minister tweeted.

The minister said that only 2.88% of the active Covid-19 cases were on oxygen, 1.93% in the intensive care units (ICUs) and 0.29% on ventilator support.

Almost 81% of the Covid-19-related deaths have been reported from seven states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the minister said on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Authorities bust pangolin smuggling racket in Satara, 6 arrested
Aug 30, 2020 21:31 IST
IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transport facilities to needy NEET, JEE candidates
Aug 30, 2020 21:27 IST
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood has become everybody’s favourite punching bag
Aug 30, 2020 21:20 IST
Weekly markets extended in Delhi till September 6
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.