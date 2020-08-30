Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry

Health care workers during door-to-door screening drive for Covid-19 at a Mumbai locality on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

India reported around 78,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, as the number of active viral infection cases climbed to 7,65,302 until Saturday night, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

With 65,000 recoveries, 77% people diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered from their viral infection during the same period. So far, 2.7 million Indians have recovered from their viral infection.

Maharashtra is still the epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, as it reported 16,286 new cases on Saturday.

While Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka reported 10,548 and 8,324 new Covid-19 cases, respectively, the data collated by HT showed.

The Centre has credited the effective implementation of its testing, tracking and treating policy for the high recovery of Covid-19 cases.

India has been focussing on increasing the daily testing of swab samples. Around 1.5 million swab samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

Tracking and timely surveillance of close contacts and effectively treating those with the viral infection through widening medical infrastructure has increased the recovery rate, the ministry said.

The ministry has attributed the low case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.79% until Saturday to the effective and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases.

In a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoMs) on Saturday, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India has been able to keep the CFR much lower than many countries, despite resource constraints.

On average, 3.42% of the patients diagnosed with Covid-19 died across the world.

The CFR in the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico is 12.55% and 10.79%, respectively, he pointed out.

“It was noted that despite the resource constraints and being densely populated, timely lockdown restrictions and rapid augmentation of infrastructure by India have helped to keep the Covid-19 case per million and deaths per million considerably lower, as compared to other countries,” the minister tweeted.

The minister said that only 2.88% of the active Covid-19 cases were on oxygen, 1.93% in the intensive care units (ICUs) and 0.29% on ventilator support.

Almost 81% of the Covid-19-related deaths have been reported from seven states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the minister said on Saturday.