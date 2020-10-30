Case filed against Mehbooba Mufti in UP’s Jaunpur for remarks on Indian tricolour

A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh’s Janupur has filed a case against former Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti for her alleged seditious remarks last week that the members of her People’s Democratic Party would not hoist the Indian tricolour unless they are allowed to raise the flag of Jammu & Kashmir. Constitution's Article 370, which was nullified last year to strip the region of its special status, provided for the erstwhile state’s separate flag.

Also read | How is unfurling national flag a crime in J&K? Sena asks Centre

Himanshu Srivastava, who filed the case through advocate Upendra Vikram Singh on Wednesday, said Mufti’s comments on October 23 tantamount to treason. Srivastava said Mufti is yet to apologise for her statement and that she has allegedly tried to weaken the country and incited enmity, disharmony and hatred. He added the court has accepted his application and fixed November 27 as the next date of hearing.