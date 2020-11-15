Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Case of murder lodged against district collector in Odisha

Case of murder lodged against district collector in Odisha

Panda’s wife had moved the SDJM court in Malkangiri seeking lodging of a case against the collector for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Panda’s body was recovered from Satiguda dam in Malkangiri town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Odisha police on Sunday lodged case of murder against Malkangiri district collector Manish Agrawal and three others on direction of a judicial magistrate in the case of death of the collector’s personal assistant under mysterious circumstances, said the police.

The order was given in the mysterious death case of Debanarayan Panda, PA of the collector.

“We have formed an SIT in this case following the orders of the court. A deputy SP has been put in-charge of the investigation,” said a senior police official. Agrawal did not comment on the developments.

Early this month, Banaja Panda, the wife of Debanarayan Panda, former personal assistant of Malkangiri district collector Manish Agarwal, had moved the court of SDJM in Malkangiri, seeking lodging of case of murder against the IAS officer and three others alleging that her husband may have been murdered since he allegedly came to know about the involvement of the collector and others in corruption.



Alleging lack of transparency and efficiency in the investigation process, she claimed that the CCTV footage of the district collector’s office has been tampered with.

Also Read: ‘Bande Utkala Janani ‘will be part of class 9, 10 school curriculum in Odisha

On December 27 last year, the collector’s personal assistant had gone missing from his office. Next day, his body was recovered from Satiguda dam in Malkangiri town. His motorcycle and helmet were found lying near the dam. Though police had initially registered a suicide case and later an unnatural death case into the incident, family members of the deceased had alleged that they were being threatened by cops while investigation was underway.

In January this year, Congress in Malkangiri had called for a 24-hour bandh demanding the arrest of the district collector over the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Sweeping, garbage lifting delayed in Ludhiana: Waste generated on Diwali remains strewn on streets
Nov 15, 2020 22:49 IST
BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.