Sections
Home / India News / Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India

Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India

India China border row: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had earlier said he was not aware of any fatalities in the Galwan valley clash between soldiers of India and China

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian and Chinese military commanders have been holding talks to resolve the Ladakh standoff (PTI)

Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed the Indian army for provoking the serious physical conflict along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said Indian troops twice crossed the border line for what he described as “illegal activities”, and attacked the Chinese personnel “which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides”.

The Indian army has confirmed that three including an army officer had died in the clash that took place in Ladakh’s Galwan valley late on Monday evening. The army has also confirmed that there were casualties on both sides in the violent face-off.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, however, insisted that he was not aware of any fatalities.

Some time later, the first confirmation of casualties on the Chinese side came from Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times.



Also Read: Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash,” Hu Xijin tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. He went on to ask India not to misread China’s restraint to be a sign of weakness. “China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it,” the editor tweeted.

The Global Times newspaper, a tabloid published by China’s ruling Communist Party’s official newspaper, however, has not reported the casualties so far. The only news report on the border clash was based on the foreign ministry briefing.

According to the Indian army, the border clash at Galwan valley took place when the de-escalation process was underway. Officials later said military commanders, Major General Abhijit Bapat, commander of the Karu-based HQs 3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart are holding talks at the site of the clash to defuse tensions.

A Colonel-rank officer, the commanding officer of the unit posted at the standoff point, was among the three to have died in Monday’s clash. The deaths, the first in a clash with the People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in 50 years, were mostly attributed to stones thrown by both sides. Some soldiers also used rods to hit the other side. In 1975, an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La. Four Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in the attack.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit hard by lockdown, Goa museums await Government nod to reopen
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
With cleaner rivers after lockdown, Bengal expects big Hilsa harvest
Jun 16, 2020 17:56 IST
Nadda underscores importance of digital tools amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 16, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.