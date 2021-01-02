CAT results announced, nine candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi Nine candidates, all men and five of them from the IITs, scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the result for which were declared on Saturday.

The test was conducted by IIM-Indore at 430 centres across the country on November 29.

Out of the top nine scorers, as many as seven had studied engineering, a person aware of the development said.

Last year, 10 students had scored a 100 percentile.

“Nine people have scored the hundred percentile. Of these five are from various IITs. Two more students are also from leading engineering institutions. So, overall seven students are from engineering background,” the person added.

It is learnt that one of the toppers is already pursuing an integrated management course at IIM Indore.

“IIM Indore conducted CAT 2021 for nearly 2.28 Lakh candidates in 159 cities across India for admission to the IIMs on November 29, 2020. IIM Indore and its delivery partner Tata Consulting Services (TCS) had taken measures to ensure implementation of advisory of the Government of India on social distancing and other preventive/protective measures at the examination centres,” said a government official.

To ensure students don’t have to travel long distances to appear for the exam, the number of centres this year was raised to 430, from last year’s 156.

Around 1,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam out of 2,28,000 who had registered for it, taking the attendance to 83.5%.

The revised final answer key of CAT 2020 was released on December 31 on the agency’s official website — iimcat.ac.in.

This year, IIM-Indore had made some major changes in the exam pattern of CAT 2020. The exam was conducted in three sessions and the duration was reduced to 120 minutes. Till last year the exam was conducted in two sessions and for three hours in each session. There were three sections in the question paper namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability and candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. They were not allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The candidates can check their results on iimcat.ac.in.