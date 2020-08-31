Sections
Home / India News / CBDT chairman Pramod Mody gets extension, will be involved in Budget preparation

Pramod Chandra Mody was due to relinquish office on Monday after ending the first one-year extension period.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) . (Mint)

The government has extended Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody’s tenure for a second time to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the next budget expected on February 1, 2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for a period of six months with effect from 01.09.2020 to 28.02.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official order said.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the new chairman of CBDT on February 15, 2019. Before being elevated, Mody was the member-administration of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the income-tax department. He had succeeded Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.



