CBI alerts states against online scams, methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid-19 crisis

The top investigative body also issued an alert based on the inputs received from the Interpol on the production and supply of spurious hand sanitisers using methanol.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued alerts to the Police agencies of states and Union territories based on the inputs received from the Interpol relating to online advance payment scams and use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitisers.

The CBI has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams involving instances of criminals approaching as vendors of Personal protective equipment (PPE), among other protective equipment supplies related to Covid-19 pandemic, and initiating online business transactions with clients. In such cases, after the receipt of the payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items.

The top investigative body also issued an alert based on the Interpol inputs on instances of the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitisers. Many incidents have been reported in other countries wherein, due to a huge demand for hand sanitisers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of methanol was detected to produce fake hand sanitisers. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body.

This comes at a time when the entire country is struggling with a rising number of Covid-19 cases with the national tally jumping to 332,424.



Last month, the CBI had sent an alert to states against a malicious software threat that uses an update related to Covid-19 pandemic.

