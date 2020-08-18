Sections
Home / India News / CBI arrests chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai, recovers Rs 1 crore cash

CBI arrests chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai, recovers Rs 1 crore cash

The CBI also arrested a Customs House agent , a middleman and a private person involved in a bribery racket.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai Saurav Sharma who had earlier served as appraiser of ICD (Inland Container Depot) Tughlakabad in Delhi, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from private parties for import consignments that he had cleared in his earlier posting, officials said

The agency has recovered Rs 1 crore cash from his residence, officials added

Apart from Saurav Sharma, CBI has arrested a Customs House Agent - Neeraj, a middleman Ram Krishan Mishra and a private person Kishore Kumar.

CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said that the former Appraiser, ICD, Tuglakabad, Delhi was regularly pursuing private parties and few officials for payment of pending undue advantage in lieu of import consignments cleared by him during his tenure at ICD, Tuglakabad, Delhi.



“It was also alleged that various parties had been approaching the middleman to pursue their pending matters with the said appraiser. It was further alleged that the appraiser asked the middleman that a person will collect payment of undue advantage (illegal gratification) on his behalf. The middleman had allegedly delivered the payment of Rs 7 lakh as the part of undue advantage (illegal gratification) to said private person”, Gaur said.

CBI caught the middleman, the private person, the Customs House Agent and recovered Rs 7 Lakh.

Searches were conducted at the office of appraiser at Chennai, his previous office in ICD, Tuglakabad and residential premises of accused located at Delhi, Noida, Chennai which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of around Rs one crore, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five held for Mori Gate violence, main suspect on the run
Aug 18, 2020 22:54 IST
Students’ union objects against JNU registrations for monsoon semester
Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST
Donald Trump floats idea that fraud could lead to re-do of November election
Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST
Man murdered over friendship with woman
Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.