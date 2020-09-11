Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / CBI arrests civil aviation security official in bribe case

CBI arrests civil aviation security official in bribe case

The spokesman said that the official had accepted bribe worth Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Image for representation. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have arrested a senior official of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for demanding and accepting bribe, a CBI spokesman said on Friday. The accused official has been identified as Umesh Kumar Verma, an assistant director at the BCAS.

The spokesman said that the official had accepted bribe worth Rs 5,000 from the complainant. A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official.

“He had demanded Rs 10,000 for granting entry passes to the employees of the complainant who were engaged in providing manpower services at the Jammu airport,” the spokesman added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

Rajasthan govt to work on action plan for introduction of cheetahs
Sep 11, 2020 18:12 IST
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
Sep 11, 2020 18:15 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde moves court against NIA’s extension of his custody
Sep 11, 2020 18:07 IST
PM Modi remembers 9/11 anniversary along with two important events for India
Sep 11, 2020 18:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.