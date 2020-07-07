CBI books ex-CMD of HSCL for bribery in National Sports University project in Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing a case of corruption in the construction of the National Sports University inManipur. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Moyukh Bhaduri, a former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL) and others for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore for the construction of National Sports University, Manipur, officials said Tuesday.

The HSCL comes under Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Bhaduri allegedly received the bribe from a private company which was awarded the tender for the building the sports university in 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modiu laid the foundation stone for the project in March 2018. It is still under construction.

On Tuesday, CBI teams carried out raids on accused persons including Bhaduri and several companies in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam after registering an FIR in the case.

Among the others booked by the CBI are Anant Saxena, the MD of Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director V Ajay Kumar and Director N Krishna Rao and T Nimai Singh, the authorised signatory of NT Enterprises, Imphal, PTI reported

Two other persons, including a contractual employee of the Union sports ministry and a private person have also been booked.