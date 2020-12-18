Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / CBI books Hyd firm for bank fraud

CBI books Hyd firm for bank fraud

New Delhi Probing another huge bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Hyderabad-based company Transstroy (India) Ltd and its CMD Cherukuri...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:41 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan,

New Delhi Probing another huge bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Hyderabad-based company Transstroy (India) Ltd and its CMD Cherukuri Shridhar, among others, for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank of Rs 7,926 crore, officials said on Friday.

People familiar with the development said the amount involved in the fraud was even higher than what Nirav Modi owes to India banks. Modi is currently facing extradition proceedings and is lodged in a UK jail.

Transstroy, which was into construction of highways, bridges, irrigation projects, metro-related work as well as in the business of oil and gas, is currently under liquidation process as per an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in September 2019.

Apart from Transstroy and Sridhar, the CBI has named as accused Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (additional director in the company) and Akkineni Sathish (additional director) in the FIR registered at its Bengaluru unit.



Agency teams on Friday carried out raids in Hyderabad and Guntur at the premises of accused persons and recovered documents related to the fraud, officials said.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said that Transstroy had availed credit facilities on multiple banking arrangements from a consortium formed with other banks led by Canara Bank.

“It was further alleged that the accused was involved in falsification/fabrication of books of accounts, fudging of stock statements, tampering of balance sheets, round tripping of funds, etc. It was also alleged that the accused misappropriated bank’s funds and diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the banks and caused a loss of Rs 7,926.01 crore (approx) to Canara Bank and other member banks. The account had become NPA (non performing asset) and the fraud was reported,” Gaur said.

Transstroy’s legal or company representatives could not be located by HT for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

SC relief for senior Bengal BJP leaders
by Abraham Thomas
BJP Bengal unit gears up for Shah’s rally today
by Tanmay Chatterjee
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Abandoned boy whose pic with pet dog went viral to be sent to shelter home
by Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.