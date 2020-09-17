CBI case against 6 companies for allegedly installing pop-ups to personal computers

The employees of these six companies based in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur, allegedly advise the victims to install a certain anti-virus or anti-malwares that are originally PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs). (File photo for representation)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has filed a case against six private companies for allegedly transmitting pop-ups with bogus warnings to personal computers of certain individuals.

In a complaint filed with central agency, it has been alleged that these companies transmitted pop-ups to the victims’ personal computers by sending out warnings/bogus messages that said “serious technical problems” including malware infection in their Microsoft Windows systems, CBI said.

Later, when the victims called on the helpline number to seek a solution to the pop-up issue arising on their computer, they were allegedly asked to pay a fee by clicking on a link on the interface for providing solution to the fake problems.

The central agency so far has conducted raids in six cities. Searches are being carried out on Thursday at 10 locations including Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri (UP) at the premises of said companies and the residential premises of other persons.

The employees of these six companies based in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur, allegedly advise the victims to install a certain anti-virus or anti-malwares that are originally PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs).

The CBI is currently investigating the matter.