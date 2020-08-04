CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading company for multi-crore fraud involving SBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Mumbai based jewellery trading company - Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd - and its directors Amritlal Jain and Ritesh Jain for allegedly cheating State Bank of India of Rs 387 crore.

The complaint lodged by the SBI and addressed to the Superintendent of Police, the CBI and Anti Corruption Branch gave out a detailed account of the fraud and the parties involved.

Besides Amritlal Jain and Ritesh Jain, three other people were named in the complaint. The fraud came to light through a forensic audit report dated September 10, 2014, and fraud angle examination report dated May 19, 2018.

The fraud took place in Mumbai between 2011-15 where “the accused person allegedly falsified the accounts, forged and fabricated the documents in order to gain unlawfully at the cost of bank’s funds,” the complaint stated.