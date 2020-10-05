CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother

Sections
Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

CBI raids are being conducted at Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s premises. (PTI File Photo )

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided multiple locations, including residences as well as business establishments, connected with Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in alleged a corruption case, officials said.

Officials said 15 locations are being raided by at least 60 officials of the central agency.

The raids by CBI started at 6am at their residence located in Doddallahalli village in Kanankapura constituency, which is represented by Shivakumar in the state assembly. DK Suresh is the MP from Bengaluru Rural.

One of the residences being raided is that of Iqbal Hussain, a close aide of Shivakumar.

The CBI raids were condemned by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. “@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar ‘s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

