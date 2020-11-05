Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case

CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case

Vinay Kulkarni was detained in connection with the murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member who was his fierce critic.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:24 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Congress leader and former minister in Karnataka Vinay Kulkarni (in brown shirt) was detained by the CBI  in Dharwad Thursday morning. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which probing a 2016 murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda detained senior Congress leader and former minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet Vinay Kulkarni on Thursday, officials said.

He was detained from his residence at Barakotri in Dharwad district of Karnataka by a six member CBI team led by officer Rakesh Ranjan.

Kulkarni was taken to the Dharwad suburban police station for questioning.

On June 15, 2016, Yogesh Gowda a vocal critic of Kulkarni had been hacked to death by five miscreants at Saptapur in Dharwad while he was in a gym. The CCTV installed on premises had captured the entire act. The five miscreants were identified as close associates of Kulkarni who was then a minister.



Gowda was allegedly murdered over a property dispute.

The BJP had raised a hue and cry over the murder handed over the case to CBI in September last year after coming back to power in the state.

In March this year six people were arrested in connection with the murder.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
Nov 05, 2020 10:55 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Nov 05, 2020 10:35 IST
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

A more conservative court hears same-sex foster parent case
Nov 05, 2020 11:04 IST
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
MI vs DC Preview: Rabada, Nortje key as Delhi eye maiden final
Nov 05, 2020 10:49 IST
Delhi riots case: Court finds evidence against him sketchy, grants bail to UAH member Khalid Saifi
Nov 05, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.