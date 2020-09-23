CBI files case against former Viswa Bharti V-C Sushanta Dattagupta, sacked for alleged financial irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against former Vice Chancellor of Viswa Bharti University, Sushanta Dattagupta, for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Dattagupta was sacked by the President in 2016. This was the first incident of the sacking of the V-C of a central university.

The President’s approval came after the Union law ministry and the attorney-general said there was nothing illegal about the recommendation seeking the removal of the V-C.

Dattagupta was facing charges of serious financial irregularities. Even though he was drawing his salary from Visva-Bharati, he continued to draw pension from an earlier assignment. Under the law, he was required to have his pension amount deducted from the pay he received from Visva-Bharati as the V-C.

The government had formed a three-member panel to probe chages against Dattagupta. The HRD ministry had also found him guilty of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

He is also accused of paying exorbitant legal fees to a private law firm, and giving illegal honorarium to a retired justice.

Dattagupta was earlier charged with making several irregular appointments by creating post for which he had no sanction.