Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / CBI files case against former Viswa Bharti V-C Sushanta Dattagupta, sacked for alleged financial irregularities

CBI files case against former Viswa Bharti V-C Sushanta Dattagupta, sacked for alleged financial irregularities

Dattagupta was sacked by the President in 2016 on charges of administrative and financial irregularities.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of former Viswa Bharti V-C Sushanta Dattagupta.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against former Vice Chancellor of Viswa Bharti University, Sushanta Dattagupta, for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Dattagupta was sacked by the President in 2016. This was the first incident of the sacking of the V-C of a central university.

The President’s approval came after the Union law ministry and the attorney-general said there was nothing illegal about the recommendation seeking the removal of the V-C.

Dattagupta was facing charges of serious financial irregularities. Even though he was drawing his salary from Visva-Bharati, he continued to draw pension from an earlier assignment. Under the law, he was required to have his pension amount deducted from the pay he received from Visva-Bharati as the V-C.



The government had formed a three-member panel to probe chages against Dattagupta. The HRD ministry had also found him guilty of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

He is also accused of paying exorbitant legal fees to a private law firm, and giving illegal honorarium to a retired justice.

Dattagupta was earlier charged with making several irregular appointments by creating post for which he had no sanction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sep 23, 2020 18:00 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Sep 23, 2020 16:35 IST
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Sep 23, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

2 killed, 7 injured as vehicle falls off Srisailam Ghat road into a gorge in Telangana
Sep 23, 2020 18:05 IST
Guruvani: ‘Schools bound to foster students’ higher-order thinking skills’
Sep 23, 2020 18:05 IST
Concerned over tar balls sullying beaches, Goa writes to Centre
Sep 23, 2020 18:02 IST
Truck with 312kg of cannabis seized in Baramati
Sep 23, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.