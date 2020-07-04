Sections
Home / India News / CBI files case against impersonator posing as PMO official

CBI files case against impersonator posing as PMO official

Anirudh Singh, the accused, also called Boeing India officials asking them to meet Mishra and Union home minister Amit Shah for their bids in the ministry of defence.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The central agency has acted on a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and registered a case on June 30. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a man for impersonating as an official working for the special assistant to PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central agency has acted on a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and registered a case on June 30.

Anirudh Singh, the accused, also called Boeing India officials asking them to meet Mishra and Union home minister Amit Shah for their bids in the ministry of defence.

The accused called the Boeing executive secretary about the company’s defence bids. He informed Boeing that he had orders from his seniors to call the company.



CBI has said it will investigate which particular defence bids the impersonator was talking about and how did he get information about them.

The agency has also said there is no one named Jitendra Kumar who works as a special assistant to Mishra in PMO and it’s a clear case of impersonation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This doggo could give everyone a lesson or two in the art of relaxation
Jul 04, 2020 11:02 IST
CBI files case against impersonator posing as PMO official
Jul 04, 2020 11:06 IST
Man slips near canal, clings to tree all night long in Andhra Pradesh
Jul 04, 2020 10:53 IST
On Guru Purnima, PM Modi talks of hope and purpose in Buddha’s teachings
Jul 04, 2020 10:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.