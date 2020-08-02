Sections
Home / India News / CBI files fraud case against realty developer

CBI files fraud case against realty developer

New DelhiThe Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fraud case against a real estate developer Rahul Gaur and his wife Navneet Gaur for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fraud case against a real estate developer Rahul Gaur and his wife Navneet Gaur for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the Syndicate Bank of Rs 80 crore in the name of developing a high-end residential complex planned by their firm Brys International Private Limited.

Gaur is son of a top builder but the company said their name should not be dragged with him as it has nothing to do with him.

According to the CBI FIR, accessed by HT, the company had taken a credit of Rs 250 crore (Rs 150 crore from BoB and Rs 100 crore from the Syndicate Bank) in 2015-16. The company was supposed to develop luxurious apartment complex comprising 291 luxury apartments at Sector 150, Noida.



The project was abandoned by the borrowers at initial stage itself, CBI said.

The company also submitted fake bills showing purported purchase of material from certain supplies which could not be located and the vehicle particulars mentioned in the bills of supplies were also found to be bogus, according to the FIR.

It is alleged that the initial deposits by the buyers should have been credited to the escrow account but it was not done.

A forensic audit of the company’s account showed round-tripping and diversion of funds, opaque functioning and misrepresentation of facts, it added.

Rahul Gaur could not be located for his comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets
Aug 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Markets in Chandigarh report dip in sales of sweets, rakhis this Raksha Bandhan
Aug 02, 2020 01:15 IST
After dry June, July remained rain rich in Ludhiana
Aug 02, 2020 01:12 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid death toll rises to 97, case count to 3,439
Aug 02, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.