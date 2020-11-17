Sections
Home / India News / CBI files three cases of alleged land grabbing in J-K

CBI files three cases of alleged land grabbing in J-K

The first is related to the alleged land grabbing in Jammu and Samba districts. “...the officers/officials of the revenue department of Jammu district had conferred undue benefits upon the illegal occupants of the state land by intentionally ignoring the laid down provisions of the Roshni Act, thereby conferring ownership rights wrongfully to selective undeserving persons,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 06:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Second case pertains to a businessman from Gandhinagar in Jammu and unidentified officials of the revenue department, Jammu Development Authority, who had allegedly entered conferred the former with ownership rights on a land in village Deeli Tehsil. (PTI file photo)

The CBI has filed three cases in connection with the alleged grabbing of land in Jammu & Kashmir in collusion with government officials, officials said on Monday.

The second case pertains to a businessman from Gandhinagar in Jammu and unidentified officials of the revenue department, Jammu Development Authority, who had allegedly entered conferred the former with ownership rights on a land in village Deeli Tehsil. A senior IAS officer, now a secretary in the central government, and another officer working in the electricity department are also under the scanner, officials said.

Another case is from Samba district where revenue officials allegedly conferred undue pecuniary benefits on the illegal occupants of state land, they said.

