CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Parth Pawar tweets, ‘Satyamev Jayate’

Mumbai: Parth Pawar, the grand-nephew of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs) minutes after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the handing over the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

Though Parth’s tweet stopped short of making any mention of the high-profile case, it is being assumed that the loaded tweet alluded to the apex court’s order in the Rajput death case.

If the allusion holds good, then the Pawar clan’s potboiler is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.

Last week, Parth was publicly reprimanded by the NCP chief over the CBI probe demand in the case, as it was at odds with the party’s stand.

The NCP, which is part of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government that also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress, had handed over the probe to the Mumbai Police, days after Rajput was found dead by suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Pawar had called Parth “immature” and said no importance must be attributed to his grand-nephew’s remarks.

“We give no importance to what my grand-nephew says. He is immature,” Pawar had told media persons last Wednesday.

The veteran leader’s public statement had triggered speculations that Parth is sore with the NCP and may quit the party.

He has also held meetings with other family members over quitting the party.

Parth, who is the son of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, had lost last year’s parliamentary elections from Maval Lok Sabha constituency to the sitting Shiv Sena lawmaker Shrirang Barne.

On July 27, Parth had met the state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who also belongs to the NCP, and demanded a CBI investigation in the Rajput death case.

“With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Anil Deshmukh to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI probe,” Parth had tweeted in which he had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs minister Amir Shah.