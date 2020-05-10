CBI questions two IAS officers in UP PF scam, it has links to DHFL

CBI has alleged that the PF money belonging to UP Power Corporation employees was wrongly invested in DHFL. (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday questioned two IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre--Alok Kumar and Aparna U--in connection with the alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,300 crore of provident fund belonging to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited employees in scam-hit DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd), run by Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, and other housing finance companies, officials said.

Wadhwans are currently in CBI custody in connection with the Yes Bank probe.

While Kumar, a 1988-batch officer was questioned for over eight hours, Aparna U, 2001-batch officer, was questioned for nearly six hours during Saturday.

According to UP Government’s web site, Kumar is presently posted as Principal Secretary UP Infrastructure and Industrial Development while Aparna is posted as Secretary in Irrigation and Water Resources department of state government.

During the investigation of UPPCL PF scam, the CBI has found that over Rs 4,323 crore of hard-earned savings of UPPCL employees under provident fund was allegedly invested in DHFL and other housing finance companies during Kumar’s tenure as Chairman, UPPCL in 2017-19, officials said.

Aparna U too was involved in the investment of Rs 3,245 crore in DHFL and other companies out of Rs 4,323 crore, they added.

According to CBI FIR in the case, it is alleged that a total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in the DHFL, out of which Rs 2,267.90 crore are still outstanding, officials said.

It is also alleged that the officials of UPPCL conspired to get the provident funds deposited in schemes of DHFL circumventing the rules that did not encourage such investments.

The CBI took over the investigation into the scam from the UP police on March 5 this year.

The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is facing multiple probes after a report suggested that the company, through layers of shell companies, allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.