CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases

In a mass-scale search operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday is carrying out searches at 45 locations in four states – West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar- in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited, officials said.

The search operation stems from an FIR in the alleged irregularities on Friday against two senior officials of ECL, unknown officials of railways and others after which several teams are currently searching premises of several accused persons and companies.

It is alleged that mass scale theft of coal was taking place at the ECL lines in connivance with the officials and security in-charge, officials said.