Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases

CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases

It is alleged that mass scale theft of coal was taking place at the ECL lines in connivance with the officials and security incharge, officials said.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a mass-scale search operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday is carrying out searches at 45 locations in four states – West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar- in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited, officials said.

The search operation stems from an FIR in the alleged irregularities on Friday against two senior officials of ECL, unknown officials of railways and others after which several teams are currently searching premises of several accused persons and companies.

It is alleged that mass scale theft of coal was taking place at the ECL lines in connivance with the officials and security in-charge, officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
Nov 28, 2020 12:59 IST
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
Nov 28, 2020 12:34 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
Nov 28, 2020 12:52 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI raids 40 premises in 3 states, including Bengal, over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases and all the latest news
Nov 28, 2020 13:03 IST
Gold worth Rs 81.2 lakh seized from Kozhikode Airport
Nov 28, 2020 12:55 IST
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 28, 2020 12:53 IST
Samantha is enjoying ‘bright sunny days’ in Maldives
Nov 28, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.